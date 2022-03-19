Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 400 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $130.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.02.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

