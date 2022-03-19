Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 775 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of BATS:EEMV opened at $61.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79.

