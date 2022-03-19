Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PING. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 30.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,842 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,039,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after buying an additional 599,177 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,833,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 1,824.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after buying an additional 461,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 2,741.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 443,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after buying an additional 427,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

PING opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Ping Identity’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PING. Barclays dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

