Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 139 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,764 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,699. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $95.51 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.66.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.