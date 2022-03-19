Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,702 shares of company stock valued at $15,209,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.33.

PXD stock opened at $239.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $246.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

