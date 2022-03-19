Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 5,452 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 531.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QVT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 212.8% in the third quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 65,548 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 140.1% in the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 134.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after acquiring an additional 314,664 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 126.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

Shares of JD stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $74.98.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

