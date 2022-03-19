Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,351,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,545,000 after purchasing an additional 159,776 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 2.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 786,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,770,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 622,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,863,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,979,000.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $206.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $194.48 and a 52-week high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

