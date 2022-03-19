Whittier Trust Co. Has $18.49 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,245,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $185,084,000 after purchasing an additional 37,329 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Comcast by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $212.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

