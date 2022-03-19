Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 11,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.14.

BDX opened at $262.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.69 and its 200-day moving average is $254.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

