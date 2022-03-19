Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $128.76 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.16.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

