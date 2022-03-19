Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Edward Jones raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $380.60 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.82 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

