Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 17,269 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBI. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000.

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

