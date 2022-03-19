Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.86

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.86 and last traded at $122.79, with a volume of 32641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Westlake Chemical ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 37.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,578,000 after buying an additional 1,143,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,530,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,041,000 after acquiring an additional 62,328 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,701,000 after acquiring an additional 612,509 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $115,498,000.

About Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.