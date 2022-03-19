Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.67.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.