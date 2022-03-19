Wells Fargo & Company Trims UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Target Price to $45.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded UiPath from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Macquarie upgraded UiPath from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised UiPath from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UiPath from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.95.

Get UiPath alerts:

PATH opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52. UiPath has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $102,024.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $409,412.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,105,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $10,080,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $5,359,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.