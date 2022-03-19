Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 45,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $1,424,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

