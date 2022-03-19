Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $160.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

NYSE SMG opened at $131.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $110.81 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,610,000 after acquiring an additional 723,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $55,114,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 253,258 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,828 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $26,901,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.