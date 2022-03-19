Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $160.00

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMGGet Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

NYSE SMG opened at $131.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $110.81 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,610,000 after acquiring an additional 723,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $55,114,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 253,258 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,828 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $26,901,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.