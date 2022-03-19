Wells Fargo & Company Increases Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $154.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $154.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

PKG stock opened at $156.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.22. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $157.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,047,000 after acquiring an additional 168,762 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 433,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $298,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

