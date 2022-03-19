Wedbush Weighs in on Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.30. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WSM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.20.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $164.18 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $127.85 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.24 and a 200-day moving average of $172.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,269,000 after acquiring an additional 198,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,532,000 after acquiring an additional 115,657 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after acquiring an additional 309,298 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after acquiring an additional 46,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.