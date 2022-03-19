Wedbush Weighs in on Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.30. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share.
Shares of WSM stock opened at $164.18 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $127.85 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.24 and a 200-day moving average of $172.71.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,269,000 after acquiring an additional 198,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,532,000 after acquiring an additional 115,657 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after acquiring an additional 309,298 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after acquiring an additional 46,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
