Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Unity Biotechnology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UBX. Roth Capital upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.23. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

