Wealth CMT Purchases Shares of 27,145 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Wealth CMT purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.7% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $51.33.
