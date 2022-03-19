Wealth CMT Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wealth CMT purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 74,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,788,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 10.7% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $259.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.93. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $229.41 and a 12-month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

