Wealth Architects LLC Sells 386 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,653,826. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $112.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day moving average is $115.33. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.