Wealth Architects LLC Purchases New Shares in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 98.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 47,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LX opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $575.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LX shares. UBS Group cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.16.

LexinFintech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

