Wealth Architects LLC Purchases New Shares in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 98.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 47,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of LX opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $575.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55.
Several equities analysts recently commented on LX shares. UBS Group cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.16.
LexinFintech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LexinFintech (LX)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.