Wealth Architects LLC Invests $212,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $599,081,000 after acquiring an additional 301,672 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 40.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $518,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,657 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

NYSE TJX opened at $62.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

