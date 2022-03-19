Wealth Architects LLC Has $267,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 338,945.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 338,945 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 135,577.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,951,000 after purchasing an additional 281,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,280.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,871,000 after purchasing an additional 149,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 39,438.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 142,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $780.00 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $510.02 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $798.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,222.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

