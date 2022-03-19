Wealth Architects LLC Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealth Architects LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $161.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.45.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

