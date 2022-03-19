Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Waste Management by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $155.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,743,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,566. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.82 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

