Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Washington Federal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

WAFD stock opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.78. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

In other news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,643,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 143.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after buying an additional 439,663 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the third quarter valued at about $14,971,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the third quarter valued at about $10,599,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 17.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,120,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 162,416 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.