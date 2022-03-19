Wagerr (WGR) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $576.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011343 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002479 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.86 or 0.00306074 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011308 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 234,375,111 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

