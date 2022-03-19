W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) – Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

NYSE:WRB opened at $96.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.79. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $96.46.

W. R. Berkley shares are going to split on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.