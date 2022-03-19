Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €68.90 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.90 ($75.71) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.07 ($69.31).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €45.77 ($50.30) on Friday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a 52-week high of €60.96 ($66.99). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €47.33 and a 200-day moving average of €50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion and a PE ratio of 5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57.

Vonovia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.