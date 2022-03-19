Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €68.90 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.90 ($75.71) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.07 ($69.31).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €45.77 ($50.30) on Friday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a 52-week high of €60.96 ($66.99). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €47.33 and a 200-day moving average of €50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion and a PE ratio of 5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

