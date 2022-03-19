Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $11.39 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

