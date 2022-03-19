Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) CEO Martin F. Roper Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) CEO Martin F. Roper purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $226,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of COCO opened at $8.80 on Friday. Vita Coco Company Inc has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.61.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Vita Coco Company Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

