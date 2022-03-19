Visteon (NYSE:VC) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) were down 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $106.17 and last traded at $106.47. Approximately 6,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 343,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.88.
Several research firms recently issued reports on VC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Visteon Company Profile (NYSE:VC)
