Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The company’s program includes VRDN-001, which is in clinical stage. Viridian Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as miRagen Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOULDER, Colo. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $518.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $327,482.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 5,399.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

