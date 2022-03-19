Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Victory Capital by 35.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Victory Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 434.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 62,759 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 136.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 111.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The business had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

