Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.73 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.150 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Vertiv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertiv from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of VRT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. 4,413,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,804,542. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertiv news, CFO David Joseph Fallon bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick R. Johnson bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

