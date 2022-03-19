Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Up to $7.03

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.03, but opened at $7.42. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands.
Separately, Barclays started coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54.
About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)
Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.
