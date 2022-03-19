Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Up to $7.03

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.03, but opened at $7.42. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

