Veriti Management LLC Sells 2,880 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

ICL stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. ICL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

