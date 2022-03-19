Veriti Management LLC Has $191,000 Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,930 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 97.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,788 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 354,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 33.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,394,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,330,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 798,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

