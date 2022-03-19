Veriti Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,999,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 220,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVR opened at $2.20 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $725.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.19% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

