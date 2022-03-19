Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.570-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $583.63 million.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

