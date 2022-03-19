Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is headquartered in Encinitas, California. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

VTYX stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

