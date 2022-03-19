Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.98.

VLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $483.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04.

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 63.01% and a negative net margin of 345.08%. The business had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 5,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $12,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $210,200 and have sold 25,741,141 shares valued at $59,429,824. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

