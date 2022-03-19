Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 30th

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vector Group has a dividend payout ratio of 69.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. Vector Group has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27.

In related news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,092.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 47,258 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VGR. StockNews.com cut shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

