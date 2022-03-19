Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Up 9.2%

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) shot up 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04. 269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 299,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

VAXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxxinity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAXX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth about $489,000.

About Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

