Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.32. 2,944,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,399. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.70 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.19.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

