Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,060,000 after buying an additional 32,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,111,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,783,000 after buying an additional 392,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $147.32 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.26.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

