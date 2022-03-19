Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $225.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

